Taking a company private brings new risks, responsibilities for directors

If the deal goes through, Mr. Musk has said he wants to keep as many existing shareholders as possible. The SEC currently allows private companies to avoid public reporting requirements in a couple of circumstances. Having fewer than 2,000 individual investors is one way. Another is if there are fewer than 500 persons, so long as they are not considered “accredited" investors, defined as those who have an annual income of more than $200,000 or a net worth above $1 million excluding a primary home.