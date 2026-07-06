Taking on HUL, P&G and Marico: Why Honasa wants to be more than just Mamaearth

When Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh founded Mamaearth in 2016, they weren’t trying to build a consumer goods company. The startup was born out of a personal problem—finding safe babycare products—and grew into one of India’s biggest direct-to-consumer (D2C) success stories by riding the country’s e-commerce boom.
Nearly a decade later, the founders are telling a different story.
“The first 10 years were about proving that a consumer-first Indian company could build brands that people genuinely trust. The next 10 years are about something even more ambitious: helping define what the future of Indian beauty looks like,” Ghazal Alagh wrote on LinkedIn after Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Ltd’s first Investor Day in June.
That ambition reflects how much the company itself has changed. What began with Mamaearth now includes brands such as The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth’s, BBlunt, and Staze, alongside newer acquisitions in men’s grooming, oral care and pharmaceuticals. The goal is no longer to build a successful digital-first brand, but a diversified consumer goods company capable of competing with India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) leaders.
The transition, however, has been anything but straightforward. A sweeping overhaul of Mamaearth’s offline distribution network weighed on Honasa’s growth for much of fiscal year 2025 (FY25). That disruption has eased, but another challenge is becoming harder to ignore.
Mamaearth remains the company’s largest brand, yet the “natural” positioning—using ingredients such as onion, turmeric and ginger—that fuelled its rise now competes in a beauty market crowded with rivals selling actives-led products (formulated around scientifically studied ingredients such as niacinamide, retinol and hyaluronic acid to target specific skin concerns) and rapidly shifting consumer preferences. At the same time, Honasa is investing in younger brands such as The Derma Co. and Aqualogica, while expanding into oral care, men’s grooming and nutraceuticals through acquisitions and new bets.
Together, those moves suggest the company’s future depends less on a single flagship brand and more on whether it can build a portfolio of enduring ones—without stretching itself too thin.