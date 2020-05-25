Taking the business of art online, the Christie's way

"In the olden days, online and online-only sales generated just a quarter of our turnover. This is going to change. This is the moment of truth for online sales. Christie's will continue to invest in online sales and our digital experience, recognizing that this is our primary channel for attracting new buyers and bidders," Dirk Boll, President Christie's EMEA said in an online press briefing. He noted that with no live sales, the business of art has moved online and more and more people are looking to buy art online.