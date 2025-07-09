The Talcher unit entails setting up India’s first coal gasification-based urea plant with a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonne per annum. Such facilities, which use coal instead of natural gas as fuel, are strategically important as coal prices are not volatile and the country has abundant reserves of the fossil fuel, according to a government statement from 2023. The Talcher plant will also reduce dependence on imported natural gas for producing urea, reducing the import bill, it said.