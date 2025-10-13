Talegaon plant preps Hyundai for exports, multi-model production
Ayaan Kartik 5 min read 13 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The 170,000-units-per-annum plant will first produce the new facelift of its compact sports utility vehicle, Hyundai Venue, and another model which is likely to be a new launch.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) will initially produce two car models at its Talegaon plant and prepare the facility to make vehicles for export to emerging markets, as the company marks its largest capacity addition in seven years.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story