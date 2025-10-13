Talegaon plant preps Hyundai for exports, multi-model production

“As of now only two vehicles are being planned in Talegaon, the new Hyundai Venue and one more yet-to-be-announced vehicle," the first of the two persons cited earlier said, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. Venue was Hyundai’s second-highest-selling vehicle in the financial year 2025, with 119,113 sales out of the total 598,666 unit sales in India.