Talks on new Boeing jet program confirmed by Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said it’s holding discussions with Boeing Co. about a new aircraft program, lending more weight to speculation that the U.S. planemaker is working on a jet that would plug a gap in its lineup.

“It is fairly well documented that Boeing is exploring the opportunity for a new aircraft," Rolls Chief Executive Officer Warren East, said at its annual meeting on Thursday. “Like the other engine manufacturers, I am sure, we are in dialogue with Boeing about that."

The discussions are different than they were in early 2019, when Rolls-Royce pulled out of the running to supply Boeing’s then-planned midrange model, East said. The U.K. company decided then that its UltraFan engine in development wouldn’t be ready in time for an aircraft targeted for the middle of this decade.

Boeing has hinted at building a new plane for years that would sit between its 737 Max single-aisle and 787 Dreamliner wide-body, but it hasn’t settled on any plan that it’s made public.

The crisis that followed two crashes and a worldwide grounding of the Max interrupted its initial plans for the midrange plane, and the coronavirus pandemic has since roiled the marketplace.

In the meantime, chief rival Airbus SE has racked up orders with its A321neo, a plane that sits virtually unopposed in that space. Toulouse, France-based Airbus said this week that the A321 variant now accounts for more than half its backlog in the A320 family.

Boeing had no immediate comment on East’s remarks. Shares of the Chicago-based company were up about 1% in pre-market U.S. trading.

In January, CEO Dave Calhoun said Boeing would “take our time" with product strategy. Pressed by an analyst, he said the A321 was “in the right space as to where the next development might lead."

Airbus Is Aiming to Seize the Skies From Problem-Plagued Boeing

More recently, at Boeing’s annual meeting last month, Calhoun said that ongoing work to refine engineering modeling, materials and manufacturing would be the “real differentiators" on an all-new airplane.

Engine Makers

Bloomberg News reported last year that Rolls had expressed interest in providing the engines for a new, midrange jetliner if the U.S. planemaker decides to go ahead with one. Rolls has also said it’s talked with Airbus about a possible new program.

East said Thursday that while the Ultrafan’s development is further along than it was several years ago, the engine was designed with wide-body planes in mind and might not be suitable for smaller designs. He’s keeping an open mind, he said.

