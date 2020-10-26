The 250-bedded multi-specialty hospital provides an emergency department, surgical services, diagnostic imaging, ambulatory clinics and intensive care beds. Other specialised services include cardiology, nephrology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, neurology, emergency and internal medicine, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

"We are committed to working with the government to ensure that the best healthcare reaches the people of the state in the most affordable manner," Fortis Healthcare Chairman Ravi Rajagopal said.

In a similar vein, Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said, "Our endeavour is to provide quality healthcare to the citizens of Chennai. We have invested in improving our clinical capacity and healthcare technology to deliver improved outcomes."

The new hospital features 75 ICU beds, six operation theatres, 3 minor operation theatres and procedure rooms, along with emergency and casualty beds, a state-of-the-art cath lab and a host of other facilities, filing said.

"Fortis Vadapalani is a proud addition to IHH Healthcare's stable of 77 hospitals spread across 10 countries and is a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit to touch lives and transform care," IHH Healthcare Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Loh said.

Fortis Healthcare is now part of a leading international healthcare provider IHH Healthcare Berhad.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 126 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.43 per cent from its previous close.

Additional features of the hospital include:

The Radiology Department features, for the first time in Tamil Nadu, 3 Tesla MRI with an in-board cinematic experience, and for overweight patients, a wide bore to facilitate the ease of scanning.

The 256-slice dual source CT offers stunning scan time, with complete reconstruction of underlying organs and bone. The ultrasound machine is the first-of-its-kind in India that offers high-end liver elastography.

The Cath lab features the Azurion 7 M20 with 20-inch detector suitable for Cardiology, Neurologyand GI Procedures, along with inbuilt IVUS that is attached to a dedicated CCU.

