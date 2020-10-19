Tanishq ad divides branding experts

Of course, they do. There is the law of the land, there is the re-invigorated Consumer Protection Act, there is the self-governance body ASCI, there are the very responsible advertising bodies of India, and there are indeed very responsible people in advertising, branding and marketing in India. The environment is well-regulated, governed and monitored. Just as long as advertising operates within the bounds of these, there is no problem. I do believe brands do have plenty of freedom. The important thing to note is that brands need to have a finger on the pulse of the consumers, by and large. Brands must understand not only their own consumers, but also the ecosystem of people who are exposed to the advertising that is put together. When I make an advertising piece, it is made for all the people who watch it, and not only for the people who will buy what I offer. That is a fine point to note.