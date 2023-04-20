Tanishq cashes in on gold price boom with early booking option2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:44 AM IST
- It is also amplifying its gold-exchange programme and introducing an affordable range of jewellery to woo consumers.
NEW DELHI : Soaring gold prices have prompted Titan Co. Ltd’s jewellery arm Tanishq to reinstate its advanced booking option, allowing buyers to lock in the price of the yellow metal ahead of auspicious occasions such as the Akshaya Tritiya. It is also amplifying its gold-exchange programme and introducing an affordable range of jewellery to woo consumers.
