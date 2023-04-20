Tanishq cashes in on gold price boom with early booking option

The jewellery chain, which is owned by Tata Group, initiates such strategies whenever the price of gold turns volatile. The advanced booking option typically runs for a short duration, effectively protecting the consumers against any rise in gold prices. “We don’t do it too often, as it’s expensive because we tend to hedge all our gold—we don’t take open positions. We typically bring it out from our armoury whenever there is a lot of gold price volatility, which spooks people, prompting them to become fence-sitters till the price softens," Ajoy Chawla, chief executive, Titan Co’s jewellery division, said in an interview. Price of the yellow metal has soared in the last six months, and remained volatile for over one week. The price of 1 gm of 24k gold rose from ₹5,035 on 2 November 2022 to ₹6,001 on Wednesday.

