Tanishq eyes bigger share of wedding jewellery market

“Our headroom (in the wedding jewellery market) is huge. We may be catering to only about 20%-23% of the business for the wedding segment. But the opportunity is huge because from what we understand, at least close to 50% of jewellery in India is bought for the wedding occasions. So given the strategic importance of this segment we have identified it as a growth engine for the last few years, and we have made tremendous progress and inroads," said Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Titan jewellery division.