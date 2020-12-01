Tanishq incentivizes wedding shoppers

“We are seeing continued interest in the category (wedding jewellery) and growth. I would like to believe that the share of wallet has gone up…anyway, people are not spending money on other events, on travel and destination weddings. And we know that investment in buying clothes has come down, etc. So, overall, I think we are seeing a good growth. The ticket values have gone up—by around 40% for wedding purchases. Part of it is due to gold prices being higher and part of it could indicate perhaps that the share of wallet may have gone up for the people who have bought wedding jewellery from us," he said.