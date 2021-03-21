OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tanishq introduces new service 'pay from home' in poll-bound states

Kolkata: Jewellery major Tanishq has introduced 'pay from home' service in poll-bound states. The new service is being piloted in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal to provide a convenient shopping experience to its customers. "This facility is an extension of various measures initiated for customers' convenience in the unlock period," news agency PTI quoted Tanishq, VP (category, marketing & retail) Arun Narayan.

These states are among the key markets for the Tata group company. Assam is the only poll-bound state where the service has not been launched.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The 'pay from home' service will enable customers to complete the payment process in cash or through any electronic mode from the comfort of their homes during the election period.

The Election Commission has been keeping a strict vigil on the movement of cash and seized crores of unaccounted money in the poll-bound states.

The company's future-first consumer initiatives included video calling to retail stores, virtual jewellery 'Try On' powered by chat and appointment-based shopping.

For a transaction of 2 lakh and above, KYC disclosure is mandatory.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout