Tanishq introduces new service 'pay from home' in poll-bound states

Tanishq has introduced 'pay from home' service in poll-bound states.
1 min read . 06:04 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Kolkata: Jewellery major Tanishq has introduced 'pay from home' service in poll-bound states. The new service is being piloted in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal to provide a convenient shopping experience to its customers. "This facility is an extension of various measures initiated for customers' convenience in the unlock period," news agency PTI quoted Tanishq, VP (category, marketing & retail) Arun Narayan.

These states are among the key markets for the Tata group company. Assam is the only poll-bound state where the service has not been launched.

These states are among the key markets for the Tata group company. Assam is the only poll-bound state where the service has not been launched.

The 'pay from home' service will enable customers to complete the payment process in cash or through any electronic mode from the comfort of their homes during the election period.

The Election Commission has been keeping a strict vigil on the movement of cash and seized crores of unaccounted money in the poll-bound states.

The company's future-first consumer initiatives included video calling to retail stores, virtual jewellery 'Try On' powered by chat and appointment-based shopping.

For a transaction of 2 lakh and above, KYC disclosure is mandatory.

