Tanishq, Mia to gain from new-age shopping behaviour

The retailer is seeing varied shopping behaviour both online and offline. For those who buy everything online—the ticket size typically rests below Rs50,000. “Then there are those who do omni-channel that is they select online, show interest and then we connect them to a store, the store could do a video call, and it will convert into a sale. Most likely, those are products which are beyond Rs50,000 all the way up to Rs2 lakh to Rs3 lakh. We find that 90% of these customers prefer to complete the final transaction inside the store. Then there's remote shopping which is not enabled by somebody coming online but somebody reaching out to shoppers through WhatsApp, or it could be a phone call," he said.