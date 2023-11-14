Tanishq sparkles as buyers snap up premium products
High-end pieces now bring 13% of Tanishq sales; company looks to add more Zoya outlets
NEW DELHI : Titan Co.’s jewellery division is witnessing a surge in demand for premium pieces, priced above ₹5 lakh, indicating a growing appetite for top-tier consumer goods. These high-end studded pieces now constitute 13% of its flagship jewellery brand Tanishq’s portfolio (excluding solitaires). The contribution was under 7% about five years ago, said a top company executive. Besides, Titan is also expanding its higher-end jewellery brand Zoya to keep up with the demand for luxury goods.