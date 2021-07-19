New Delhi: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty brand Wow Skin Science on Monday said it has appointed Deepika Sabharwal Tewari as the chief brand officer.

She will be responsible for driving brand strategy, digital content & communication, and product category for Wow Skin Science, Shaving Station, Body Cupid, and Nature Derma.

Tewari was working as a chief marketing officer for Tata Group-owned jewellery brand Tanishq before taking up the new assignment. She not only led the e-commerce business of Tanishq but also managed Mia and Goldplus.

“With her extensive experience in building brands and consumer segments, we believe that Deepika will truly help Wow reach the next stage of our growth journey. Rooted in Indian ethos and culture, the brand aims to bring a piece of India to every consumer in the personal care and wellness space," said Manish Chowdhary, co-founder of Wow Skin Science.

In her current role, she will focus on strengthening the Wow brands in India and will drive deep consumer engagement across all channels. Customer acquisition, retention, and engagement are key aspects of her role along with focus on the e-commerce website. Range creation, new product development and introduction, pricing and promotions across channels, and executing and developing the product strategy for each of the brands will be her focus areas.

Tewari said, “The essence to building a great brand and a great business is in the art of storytelling and Wow Skin Science is a great storyteller that focuses on natural and toxin-free bases and brings to everyone a sustainable approach with its product portfolio."

Prior to Tanishq, she led the team at advertising agency Ogilvy India and was a senior business head for brands such as Asian Paints, Ponds, Gujarat Tourism, and Hutch (now Vodafone Idea).

