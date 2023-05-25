Tanishq to boost sales via gold exchange1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 11:05 PM IST
It expects the exchange programme to contribute 45% to its overall sales in the current fiscal year, surpassing the previous average of 40%.
NEW DELHI : Jewellery retailer Tanishq, owned by Titan Co. Ltd, is encouraging customers to exchange their old gold for new collections of studded and wedding jewellery, amid the volatility in price of the yellow metal. The company’s move is aimed at attracting new customers to drive additional sales.
