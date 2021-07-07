Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Tanla Platforms-led Karix Mobile introduces WhatsApp Business API solution to Panasonic

Tanla Platforms-led Karix Mobile introduces WhatsApp Business API solution to Panasonic

A two-way interaction to stay updated on new product information, current offers are some common conversations that could take place through Panasonic’s WhatsApp customer service.
1 min read . 08:55 AM IST Livemint

  • The Chat API enabled by Karix will help Panasonic address customer queries and shrink problem-solving time drastically, the company said

Karix Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms Limited on Tuesday announced the deployment of a conversational solution for Panasonic India Limited using the WhatsApp Business Solution Platform.

The solution will facilitate one-to-one conversations between Panasonic’s customers and the brand,'' Tanla Platforms (earlier known as Tanla Solutions) said in an exchange filing.

Building strong, personalized connections with its end-users helping them connect with the brand is one of the primary objectives of this solution. While the other service channels, specifically SMS and email, will remain available and active, this new channel has been built to be a more convenient option for customers, the statement said.

The company said that a two-way interaction to stay updated on new product information, current offers, location of nearby stores, and purchase of accessories for products are some common conversations that could take place through Panasonic’s WhatsApp customer service.

With WhatsApp chat being active 24x7, customers can communicate and solve product queries on a real-time basis without the hassle of visiting retail stores or customer care centres. A conversation on this channel would automatically transfer complex customer queries to service agents for a swift and seamless redressal, it added.

