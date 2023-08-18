Tanla Platforms to end partnership with Vodafone Idea in November, says move will have revenue impact of ₹17 crore1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 08:59 PM IST
Tanla plans to end its partnership with Vodafone Idea in November this year, impacting revenue and profit.
Enterprise messaging firm Tanla has indicated plans to end a partnership with Vodafone Idea later this year. The two companies had entered into a term sheet in November 2021 for a term of two years. The company explained in a regulatory filing on Friday that the deal to providing secure and encrypted international messaging traffic would not be extended.