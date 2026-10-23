Tanmay Bhat backs Chapter Home: Ex-PharmEasy executives raise ₹63 crore for home and kitchen brands

Chapter Home, a home and kitchen consumer brand startup founded in 2025 by five former PharmEasy executives, has raised ₹63 crore in a funding round that values the company at nearly ₹1,000 crore.

The round, comprising equity and debt, saw participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Stride Ventures, comedian and influencer Tanmay Bhat, and a group of family offices.

Advertisement

Chapter Home plans to use the funds to strengthen product development, enter new categories, invest in technology and brand building, and expand distribution. The startup is also setting up its first physical retail touchpoints.

Chapter Home's house of brands strategy Chapter Home is building separate consumer brands for different parts of the home, spanning bed and table linen, cookware, home décor and small kitchen appliances. Its brands share a common platform for sourcing, supply chain, content, technology and distribution.

The startup entered the market with home furnishings through HOKIPO, an online home furnishing brand.

Chapter Home plans to sell its products through online marketplaces, quick commerce platforms, its direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel and offline stores.

The company said it uses artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations, including product cataloguing, content creation, demand forecasting, product assortment, customer targeting and retention. According to the startup, this approach enables its brands to launch faster and at a lower cost.

Advertisement

“The home and kitchen market in India remains highly fragmented despite being a very large consumer opportunity,” said Nitin Chugh, co-founder of Chapter Home.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for better-designed products, trusted quality, strong functionality and a superior overall experience, online and in store, and we see a meaningful opportunity to build for those needs. That is why we are building focused brands for each category across Home & Kitchen,” Chugh added.

Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said, “Chapter Home's approach of building a focused brand for each part of the home on a shared technology, sourcing and distribution backbone fits how this market actually works.”

The PharmEasy alumni connection Chapter Home was founded by Nitin Chugh, Akarsh Bharadwaj, Shrey Mittal, Dhiraj Jain and Dheeraj Goyal, who were part of the founding and leadership teams at online pharmacy PharmEasy.

Advertisement

It is the second home-focused startup founded by PharmEasy alumni that Bessemer has backed this year.

In June, AllHome, a home improvement startup founded in 2025 by PharmEasy co-founders Dharmil Sheth, Dhaval Shah and Hardik Dedhia, raised ₹200 crore in a Series B funding round led by Bessemer at a valuation of ₹2,000 crore. Family offices also participated in that round.

AllHome sells products across surfaces, hardware and bath fittings, facades and windows, and lighting under a house of brands model. It has claimed an annual revenue run rate of more than ₹400 crore within 12 months of launch, with Ebitda margins of 18% to 20%.

While both companies are targeting the broader home market, their product focus differs. AllHome sells building and interior products, whereas Chapter Home is focused on furnishings, cookware, décor and kitchen appliances.

Advertisement

India's home and household market India's home furnishing market was valued at $6.96 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach $11.51 billion by 2031, growing at an annual rate of about 8.75%, according to TechSci Research. The firm expects online sales to be the fastest-growing channel.

The broader home and household market—which includes appliances, kitchenware, bathroom fittings, furniture and furnishings—is projected to reach about $237 billion by 2030, growing at more than 10% annually, according to a Deloitte India report released in September 2024.

The report identified urbanisation, rural consumption and omnichannel retail as key drivers of growth in the sector.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.