TAQA considers $2.5 billion investment in Gautam Adani's power business: Report1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST
TAQA is considering a $2.5bn investment in Gautam Adani's power business, while GQG Partners has invested $1.1bn for an 8.1% stake in Adani Power.
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) is evaluating an investment of up to $2.5 billion in Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's power business, according to a report published by Economic Times. TAQA is the second-largest stock on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).