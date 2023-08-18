Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) is evaluating an investment of up to $2.5 billion in Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's power business, according to a report published by Economic Times. TAQA is the second-largest stock on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) is evaluating an investment of up to $2.5 billion in Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's power business, according to a report published by Economic Times. TAQA is the second-largest stock on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).
On Wednesday, US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners also invested USD 1.1 billion in Adani Power to pick up an 8.1% stake in the company. GQG Partners bought 31 crore shares of Adani Power in the largest-ever secondary market equity deal.
On Wednesday, US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners also invested USD 1.1 billion in Adani Power to pick up an 8.1% stake in the company. GQG Partners bought 31 crore shares of Adani Power in the largest-ever secondary market equity deal.
Following corporate governance concerns made by US-based short seller Hindenburg, GQG Partners opted to buy in Adani equities, challenging market trends.
Following corporate governance concerns made by US-based short seller Hindenburg, GQG Partners opted to buy in Adani equities, challenging market trends.
In July, GQG bought around a 3 percent stake in Adani Transmission through open market transactions worth ₹2,666 crore. The fresh purchase came two days after investment firm GQG Partners, along with the IHC Group and others, invested around $1 billion in Adani Group stocks.
In July, GQG bought around a 3 percent stake in Adani Transmission through open market transactions worth ₹2,666 crore. The fresh purchase came two days after investment firm GQG Partners, along with the IHC Group and others, invested around $1 billion in Adani Group stocks.
GQG, controlled by Rajiv Jain, and other investors bought a total of $1 billion of additional stakes in the conglomerate's stocks -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy -- through block deals.
GQG, controlled by Rajiv Jain, and other investors bought a total of $1 billion of additional stakes in the conglomerate's stocks -- Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy -- through block deals.
As per the information shared by the company with Indian stock market exchanges two promoter entities Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd and Emerging Market Investment DDC have acquired fresh stake in Adani Ports via the open market.
As per the information shared by the company with Indian stock market exchanges two promoter entities Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd and Emerging Market Investment DDC have acquired fresh stake in Adani Ports via the open market.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund on Wednesday bought a fresh stake in Adani Power Ltd.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund on Wednesday bought a fresh stake in Adani Power Ltd.
Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund executed this single seller single buyer deal on 16th August 2023. The handshake worth ₹2,876 crore was executed through a bulk deal.
Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund executed this single seller single buyer deal on 16th August 2023. The handshake worth ₹2,876 crore was executed through a bulk deal.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.