Target announces price cuts on 2,000 essential items ahead of holiday season

Target Corporation on Tuesday announced that it would reduce regular prices on more than 2,000 products, spanning both owned and national brands, for the upcoming holiday season. The retailer said its initiative aims to help consumers save on essential items, holiday gifts, and festive preparations, including food, beverages, and household necessities.

Price reductions on diverse holiday products The Minneapolis-based retailer announced that the price reductions will encompass a broad assortment of products, such as toys, beauty items, bath towels, snacks, frozen vegetables, cookies, and essential household goods like toilet paper and cold medicine.

These cuts will enable consumers to save on a variety of items for holiday preparations and gifting, including board games, beverages, ice cream, and more, it said.

Target stated that it regularly adjusts its prices to stay competitive in markets nationwide, and these latest price reductions are in addition to the retailer's everyday low prices.

Also Read | Govt directs big retailers to reduce pulses prices in line with mandi trends

Target Corp stated that in May it announced plans to cut prices on approximately 5,000 items. However, it has surpassed that initial commitment and is now reducing prices on over 8,000 items this year. By the conclusion of the holiday season, Target anticipates lowering prices on more than 10,000 items in total for the year.

The general merchandise retailer said the decision comes, as families prepare for the holidays, enabling them to celebrate while staying within budget.

Rick Gomez, Target's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, expressed the company’s commitment to helping families celebrate without compromise. "We know families are excited to celebrate the holidays, so Target is committed to helping them find joy without compromise — with great products across our assortment at even lower prices," Gomez stated. He emphasized that the retailer is focused on delivering exceptional value, making it easier for shoppers to save money as they welcome the holiday season.

Also Read | Centre to resume sale of subsidised Bharat chana dal, battling food inflation

"From meal prep and gifting to everyday needs, Target's offering the kind of exceptional value that'll make it even easier for everyone to save money as they embrace the magic of the season," Gomez' statement read.

The American retail corporation that operates a chain of discount department stores and hypermarkets also said the reduced price offer on essential items for consumers includes significant discounts on popular products available in stores nationwide, on Target.com, and through the Target app.

Also Read | Retail space is going fast and pushing out local shops

Target further noted that in addition to the price reductions, it is enhancing the holiday shopping experience with a wide range of options for gifting and gatherings. The retailer boasts its largest holiday assortment to date, featuring thousands of toys, with over half priced under $20, alongside exclusive products.