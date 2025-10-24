Target to lay off 1,800 employees amid restructuring to boost sales

Target Corp. plans to lay off approximately 1,800 employees as part of a broad strategy to reverse stagnant sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The move affects about 8% of the company’s workforce.
The layoffs are part of a larger corporate restructuring aimed at improving Target’s operational efficiency and boosting sluggish sales.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
