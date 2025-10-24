Target to lay off 1,800 employees amid restructuring to boost sales

Target Corp. will lay off around 1,800 employees, about 8% of its workforce, as part of a corporate restructuring to address stagnant sales, according to a news report.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2025, 02:09 AM IST
Target plans to cut 1,800 jobs as part of efforts to improve operational efficiency and boost sales,
Target Corp. plans to lay off approximately 1,800 employees as part of a broad strategy to reverse stagnant sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The move affects about 8% of the company’s workforce.

Restructuring to address sales challenges

The layoffs are part of a larger corporate restructuring aimed at improving Target’s operational efficiency and boosting sluggish sales.

