The new rules sparked massive selloffs in tutoring companies’ shares. Tutoring made up the majority of New Oriental’s $4.3 billion revenue before Beijing’s curbs. In the quarter ended Feb. 28, the company swung to a net loss, and its revenue plunged 48% from a year earlier. New Oriental laid off more than 60,000 staff members and closed more than 1,000 learning centers. It has since shifted its focus to its remaining businesses, including test prep, as well as new initiatives like live-stream marketing.