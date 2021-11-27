Target’s chief legal and risk officer helps retailer manage bumpy supply chains

Mr. Liu: During the pandemic, we’ve had all kinds of issues about more challenging ethics issues. What if our team member says, “I cannot wear a mask," even though we’re requiring the masks to be worn at the store. It may be based on religion; it may be based on their health; it may be based on their politics. On what basis should we allow our team members not to wear the mask and on what basis should we say, “No, that claim of not wearing a mask is not acceptable to us. You’re going to have to either not work or wear a mask at the store." That’s all part of my risk and compliance team’s work, working with HR in coming up with the right policies so that we could implement them at the store.