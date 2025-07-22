Target's new policy ends refunds for cheaper Amazon, Walmart prices: What shoppers need to know

Target is eliminating a key savings tool that some shoppers have depended on for years. Beginning July 28, the retail giant will no longer honor price match requests for items sold by rival retailers like Amazon and Walmart, according to a report by Retail Dive.

The policy change marks the end of a nearly decade-old program that allowed customers to claim a refund on the price difference if they found the identical item cheaper at select competitors within 14 days of purchase.

Only Target-to-Target matching allowed Under the new rules, price matching will be valid only if the lower price is found at another Target location or on Target.com—within the same 14-day window. This means customers can no longer reference Amazon or Walmart deals to claim savings.

Target defends the move In a statement to Retail Dive, a Target spokesperson said the shift reflects how consumers already behave.

“Shoppers overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers,” the spokesperson said, noting that the new policy aims to simplify the experience.

Target added that it continues to offer value in other ways: “We’re always working to deliver consumers outstanding value and give them confidence to choose Target, with our everyday low prices, affordable and quality-focused owned brands, incredible deals, free-to-join membership program, Target Circle, and more.”

The old policy explained Until now, Target allowed customers to price match with Amazon, Walmart, Target.com, and even Target Circle deals, provided the item matched precisely in brand, size, weight, color, quantity, and model number. Price match requests had to be made at the time of purchase or within 14 days.

Industry context The decision aligns Target with competitors: Walmart ended its price match program in 2019, and Amazon does not offer price matching at all.

The news outlet suggests this change is part of Target’s broader effort to turn around its business, amid falling sales, reduced foot traffic, and a challenging economic climate.

CEO: Price hikes a “last resort” During a May earnings call, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the company remains cautious about passing costs to consumers, particularly in light of ongoing tariff impacts.

Cornell stated that they view price increases as a last resort, reinforcing the brand's intent to maintain affordability.

