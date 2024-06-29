Tariff hike: Vodafone Idea to raise mobile tariff by 10% to 24%, following moves by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel

Vodafone Idea will revise its mobile service tariffs by around 10% to 24% after Jio and Airtel hiked them in the first week of July. Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) announces that mobile tariffs will be raised on July 4th.

Vodafone Idea has not made any changes in the other ₹1,799 and ₹3,099 plans with 365-day validity and data packs.

Airtel plans to hike tariffs by 10% to 21% in prepaid and postpaid mobile plans from July 3. The announcement came a day after Reliance Jio announced an increase in tariffs. According to a PTI report, Bharti Airtel has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of ₹300 to enable a financially healthy business model for telcos in India.

Telecom operators increased tariffs immediately after the 10th spectrum auction, which ended in two days, after the industry's lukewarm response.

Jio, India's largest telecom operator, announced a 12% to 27% rise in mobile tariffs on Thursday.

The tariff hikes announced by both Airtel and Vodafone Idea will cost more than Jio mobile plans, a PTI report stated

Vodafone and Airtel have raised tariffs in unlimited voice plans by around 11%, revising the rates from ₹179 to ₹199, ₹455 to ₹509, and ₹1,799 to ₹1,999.

In the daily data plan category, a 56-day validity plan will cost ₹579 from ₹479, a 20.8% hike.

Subscribers must spend ₹140 more on the 84-day validity plans. The 1.5 GB per day plan has been raised from ₹719 to ₹859, while the 2 GB per day plan has been raised from ₹839 to ₹979.

The post-paid plans have also been revised. The individual monthly plans have been hiked by ₹50, and the family postpaid plans have been raised by ₹100.