Tariff hike: Vodafone Idea to raise mobile tariff by 10% to 24%, following moves by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel

Telecom operators Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have increased tariffs after the 10th spectrum auction

Livemint, Written By Riya R Alex
First Published07:25 AM IST
Vodafone Idea will revise its mobile service tariffs by around 10% to 24% after Jio and Airtel hiked them in the first week of July. Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) announces that mobile tariffs will be raised on July 4th.

Vodafone Idea has not made any changes in the other 1,799 and 3,099 plans with 365-day validity and data packs.

Airtel plans to hike tariffs by 10% to 21% in prepaid and postpaid mobile plans from July 3. The announcement came a day after Reliance Jio announced an increase in tariffs. According to a PTI report, Bharti Airtel has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of 300 to enable a financially healthy business model for telcos in India.

Telecom operators increased tariffs immediately after the 10th spectrum auction, which ended in two days, after the industry's lukewarm response.

Jio, India's largest telecom operator, announced a 12% to 27% rise in mobile tariffs on Thursday.

 

The tariff hikes announced by both Airtel and Vodafone Idea will cost more than Jio mobile plans, a PTI report stated

Vodafone and Airtel have raised tariffs in unlimited voice plans by around 11%, revising the rates from 179 to 199, 455 to 509, and 1,799 to 1,999.

In the daily data plan category, a 56-day validity plan will cost 579 from 479, a 20.8% hike.

Subscribers must spend 140 more on the 84-day validity plans. The 1.5 GB per day plan has been raised from 719 to 859, while the 2 GB per day plan has been raised from 839 to 979.

The post-paid plans have also been revised. The individual monthly plans have been hiked by 50, and the family postpaid plans have been raised by 100.

“In line with its commitment to provide its consumers with simple and comprehensive plans, Vi has curated an optimum range of feature-rich plans to meet the diverse needs of its consumers. Staying true to its philosophy of supporting entry-level users and progressively linking higher prices to increased usage, changes in entry-level plans are nominal," Vodafone said.

