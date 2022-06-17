Tariff hikes prompt 7 mn to switch off phones in April

The sector’s reported subscriber base rose by 0.6m in April led by Jio which added 1.7m subscribers taking its base to 406 mn and Bharti Airtel which added 0.8m subscribers to take the total to 361 mn. Vodafone Idea’s reported subscriber base declined by 1.6m to 259 mn. The number of active users of each of the telcos stood at 93% or 377.6 mn for Jio, 98% or 353.7 mn and 86% or 222.7 mn for Vodafone Idea.