Tariff hikes to boost Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea's ARPUs, profitability

Vora of BNP Paribas added that revenue growth is likely to remain in double digits as customers will upgrade to bundled plans, which will also boost free cash flows of carriers. A large part of the tariff hike was factored in by the market, which was seen in the strong rally of telecom stocks. Airtel’s scrip rose more than 71% over last year versus Nifty 50’s 28% gain, he noted.