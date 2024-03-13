Active Stocks
Tarun Jha quits Havas Worldwide India as CEO

The business will operate without a CEO for now. Anupama Ramaswamy, the company's chief creative officer, Anirban Mozumdar, its chief strategy officer, and Kundan Joshee, who recently joined as managing partner, will jointly lead the company.

New Delhi: Tarun Jha has quit Havas Worldwide India as CEO of the advertising and communications company. Jha, who joined the organisation in March 2023, has decided to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a statement, adding that Jha was instrumental in building a foundation for Havas Worldwide India. Prior to this, he was head of marketing at Škoda Auto for Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, where he spent 15 years in various roles.

Jha said, “My time at Havas India has been a short yet a transformative experience for me, almost a refresher course that has equipped me to become a more adept and all-round marketer."

The business will operate without a CEO for now. Anupama Ramaswamy, the company's chief creative officer, Anirban Mozumdar, its chief strategy officer, and Kundan Joshee, who recently joined as managing partner, will jointly lead the company. They will report to Rana Barua, Havas India's Southeast Asia group CEO. Barua also oversees North Asia, including Japan & South Korea.

Barua added, “Jha was an intrinsic part of the team, playing a key role in establishing a robust foundation for us. He actively contributed to important discussions and helped in putting together a strong and capable second line of leaders."

Havas was established in 1835 in Paris and went on become a global communications agency with about 22,000 employees across about 100 countries. It operates through a network of over 70 'villages' worldwide which have three key business units including Havas Creative Network, which sells advertising and marketing solutions. Havas Media Network provides media planning, buying and strategies to companies. The company's third area of focus is healthcare and wellness communication.

Last November, ad industry veteran Bobby Pawar, who served as chairman and chief creative officer of Havas India, stepped down at the end of his five-year stint.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Published: 13 Mar 2024, 02:44 PM IST
