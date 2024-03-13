Tarun Jha quits Havas Worldwide India as CEO
The business will operate without a CEO for now. Anupama Ramaswamy, the company's chief creative officer, Anirban Mozumdar, its chief strategy officer, and Kundan Joshee, who recently joined as managing partner, will jointly lead the company.
New Delhi: Tarun Jha has quit Havas Worldwide India as CEO of the advertising and communications company. Jha, who joined the organisation in March 2023, has decided to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a statement, adding that Jha was instrumental in building a foundation for Havas Worldwide India. Prior to this, he was head of marketing at Škoda Auto for Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, where he spent 15 years in various roles.