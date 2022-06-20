Tarun Tahiliani and ABFRL backed Tasva to open 75 stores by 2023

Tarun Tahiliani and ABFRL backed Tasva to open 75 stores by 20232 min read . 02:17 PM IST
- Tasva was launched in December 2021 and caters to the premium occasion-wear segment and offers mens wear at accessible price points
New Delhi: Designer Tarun Tahiliani and retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., plan to open 75 stores of Tasva, a brand of men's ethnic wear by March 2023.
New Delhi: Designer Tarun Tahiliani and retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., plan to open 75 stores of Tasva, a brand of men's ethnic wear by March 2023.
In December 2021, the brand opened its first store in Bengaluru; it currently operates nine stores across five cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru as well as Indore.
In December 2021, the brand opened its first store in Bengaluru; it currently operates nine stores across five cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru as well as Indore.
Tasva is owned by Indivinity Clothing that is product of a 2021 partnership between Tahiliani, and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. Tasva was launched in December 2021 and caters to the premium occasion-wear segment and offers mens wear at accessible price points.
Tasva retails kurtas, achkans, bandhgalas, jodhpuris, sherwanis for men. On Monday, the brand opened its fourth store in Bengaluru.
“We are excited to launch our fourth store in Bangalore, at Jayanagar- a precursor to the big expansion plans for the South, in the next few months. Having established a strong customer connect and a proven business model, we plan to open 75 stores across India by March 2023 to expand our retail footprint across the country and make Tasva accessible for Indian men who are keen to experience the ready to wear, ergonomic, comfortable attire for every occasion, at affordable price points," said Sandeep Pal, CEO, Tasva.
In February 2021—Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) announced plans to set up a new entity in association with designer Tarun Tahiliani to retail men's ethnic wear for men. As part of the partnership, ABFRL acquired a 33.5% stake in Goodview Properties Private Ltd giving it access to the existing luxury couture business of Tahiliani for an estimated Rs67 crore. The retailer then said it would target Rs500 crore in business over the next five years; it plans to operate through 250 stores in India. The two have since developed and launched brand Tasva.