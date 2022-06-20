Tarun Tahiliani and ABFRL backed Tasva to open 75 stores by 2023

In February 2021—Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) announced plans to set up a new entity in association with designer Tarun Tahiliani to retail men's ethnic wear for men. As part of the partnership, ABFRL acquired a 33.5% stake in Goodview Properties Private Ltd giving it access to the existing luxury couture business of Tahiliani for an estimated Rs67 crore. The retailer then said it would target Rs500 crore in business over the next five years; it plans to operate through 250 stores in India. The two have since developed and launched brand Tasva.

