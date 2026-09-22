Chandrasekaran family's TVS link surfaces as Srinivasan judges his term

Varun SoodSatish John
4 min read22 Sep 2026, 07:55 PM IST
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Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran.(PTI)
Summary
Filings show that family members of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran hold business relations with TVS Motor Co. Ltd, a firm led by Venu Srinivasan, who recently cast a decisive board vote backing Chandrasekaran's fresh term.

Family members of Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran hold business relations with TVS Motor Co. Ltd even as the automaker's chairman-emeritus Venu Srinivasan cast a decisive vote for a fresh term for Chandrasekaran last week, documents show. Mint could not independently ascertain if either Chandrasekaran or Srinivasan updated the Tata Sons board about the relationship, a failure of which could constitute a potential violation of the Tata Sons Code of Conduct.

Srinivasan is a vice-chairman of Tata Trusts and a member of Tata Sons' nomination and remuneration committee, which reviews Chandrasekaran's performance. The Tata code of conduct defines a conflict of interest as happening when an employee "can get an unfair benefit, for themselves, a family member, or someone close, by making or influencing decisions about any deal". It requires executive directors to tell the board about real or possible conflicts.

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Tamil Nadu project

Chandrasekaran's son, Pranav, and wife, Lalitha, are directors of Hanno One Warehousing Pvt. Ltd, which was established in March 2025, according to ministry of corporate affairs records. Documents show Hanno Infra LLP owns 99.99% of the company, with Lalitha signing on behalf of the LLP. Pranav, 28, a Yale graduate, owns one share directly.

Financial details of both Hanno One and Hanno Infra are not available.

Emails sent to Tata Sons, Tata Trusts, TVS Motor, and Pranav Chandrasekaran seeking details and their comments went unanswered.

In June 2025, three months after Hanno One was founded, TVS Motor leased 17 acres of farmland in Uddanapalli village in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district to the company, state registration records showed. That November, HDFC Bank offered Hanno One a 60 crore construction loan, backed by its lease rights and the building to be built, according to the bank's term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The term sheet estimates the cost of the 3.3 lakh sq. ft 'TVS Motors Warehouse Project', slated to finish by March 2027, at 106.3 crore. The terms of the TVS lease, including the rent, are not public.

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The news comes as the House of Tata faces a rare rebellion by the board of the group’s holding company against the main shareholder, Tata Trusts.

Last Thursday, four Tata Sons directors—Srinivasan, group CFO Saurabh Agrawal, and independent directors Harish Manwani and Anita George—backed a third five-year term for Chandrasekaran, in the face of opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata. The Trusts own 65.9% of Tata Sons.

Governance questions

“Business dealings between promoters are common in India," said Srinath Sridharan, a Mumbai-based strategic corporate advisor and author of ‘Family and Dhanda’ and ‘Everything Starts at the Top’. "But if the reported engagement involves the family of a professional corporate leader and a business group whose chairman, Mr Srinivasan, is also a Tata Sons board member and chairman of a listed entity reportedly involved in the transaction, the governance questions become more consequential. His membership of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which evaluates the Tata Sons chairman, makes comprehensive disclosure particularly important. We have seen disclosure concerns arise earlier, including the reported failure of a Tata Group company secretary to disclose his business entity,” he said.

Sridharan was referring to another episode where Tata Sons group company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay’s family runs a wealth advisory firm that has solicited business from current and former executives of the Tata Group, as Mint reported on 15 April, 2025. Within a week of this paper reporting the news, Tata Sons set up a probe that found Mukhopadhyay had made lapses but concluded he was not guilty, since his actions were “not intentional”, Mint reported on 29 April 2025.

Also Read | Listing battle: Why Tata Sons mustn’t take a doubtful path to the stock market

In April this year, Mehli Mistry, a former trustee, had asked the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to look into a possible conflict of interest in TVS’s hiring of a top executive of Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover.

About the Authors

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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