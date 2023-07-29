Tata 1mg Labs to offer free anemia screening to underprivileged women, children1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Tata 1mg Labs will join hands with multiple NGOs for the screening tests via a series of camps over the next two quarters across multiple cities
New Delhi: Digital health platform Tata 1Mg Labs will provide free anemia screening to 10,000 women and children in underprivileged areas on the occasion of JRD Tata's birth anniversary, the company said in a statement.
