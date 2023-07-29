New Delhi: Digital health platform Tata 1Mg Labs will provide free anemia screening to 10,000 women and children in underprivileged areas on the occasion of JRD Tata's birth anniversary, the company said in a statement.

Tata 1mg Labs will join hands with multiple NGOs for the screening tests via a series of camps held over the next two quarters across multiple cities.

The campaign, aimed to spread awareness about anemia and related problems, will focus on early detection and timely medical intervention to combat its effects.

Anemia, a condition characterized by low hemoglobin levels, primarily caused by iron deficiency, poses a significant health challenge, leading to chronic weakness and fatigue. In India, a staggering 57% of women aged 15-49 years are anemic, forming a substantial proportion of the global Anemia-affected population. An alarming contributing factor to this issue is the lack of visibility of anemia, especially among women.

“Anemia has emerged as a critical health concern for our nation. The Anemia rate among women and children in India surpasses the global average. By conducting these screening tests for the more vulnerable population and providing them with holistic treatment and prevention, we hope to make a tangible impact on the lives of 10,000 people," said Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder of Tata 1mg.