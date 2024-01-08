Tata 1mg, Vitonnix JV to launch products
Tata 1mg, through this partnership is looking to further penetrate the Indian nutraceutical space to solidify its presence in the rapidly expanding market
New Delhi: Tata 1mg and Vitonnix, a UK-based healthcare product research and development company to introduce a range of new products, are expanding their presence in the rapidly growing Indian nutraceutical sector beyond the existing five offerings, Saurabh Goel, VP-category management at Tata 1mg, told Mint in an interview.