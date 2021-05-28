Tata acquires majority stake in BigBasket, invests $219 million

“For many decades, we have seen Indian industrial houses and corporates reluctant to enter new-age business models or new-age sectors... the entire value creation and capital appreciation in the technology sector has been captured by foreign investors. This (deal) is path-breaking because one of India’s top industrial houses is taking a bold bet, paying a premium...," said K. Ganesh, founder of Growth Story, a Bengaluru-based investment firm and an early investor in BigBasket.