Tata, Adani, JSW among firms seeking to build ₹3.1 tn of pumped storage2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Several energy companies have plans to set up PSPs in India, adding to the country’s installed PSP capacity of 4.7GW.
NEW DELHI : NHPC Ltd, Tata Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and JSW Energy Ltd are among companies that have proposed to build pumped storage projects (PSPs) totalling 39GW in the country, an official aware of the development said, potentially attracting investments of as much as ₹3.12 trillion.