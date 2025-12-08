Tata Advanced Systems, Lockheed Martin announce new India MRO facility to support C-130J aircraft — Here's all we know

Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin announced on 8 December their new India facility, aimed at providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) support for the American defence manufacturer's C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft operations, PTI reported.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held today in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the report added.

A joint venture between Tata-Lockheed Martin has pitched C-130J Super Hercules as the best aircraft to win a mega deal to supply around 80 heavy lift transport aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF), it said.

The IAF currently operates 12 C-130Js of Lockheed Martin, regarded as one of the world's leading tactical airlift planes.

Who attended the ceremony? The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior officials from the IAF, government dignitaries, industry leaders and senior executives from Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems.

Commenting on the collaboration, Lockheed Martin's Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John said, “Today's groundbreaking reflects how far our collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems and India has come, and where we're headed together.”

“For more than seven decades, we've grown alongside India's expanding aerospace and defence industrial base. This new C-130 MRO facility strengthens that foundation,” he added.

What does the facility intend to bring? John also noted that the facility aims to bring a “world-class” sustainment capability to India, improve readiness for the Indian Air Force and create opportunities that will support regional and global C-130 operators.

“We remain committed to building capability for India and from India for decades to come,” he said.

The MRO venture has ambitious goals, aiming not only to strengthen India's aerospace ecosystem but also to lay a foundation for innovation, skill development, and global competitiveness, said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems,in a statement.

The C-130 MRO facility will provide the following services:

— It will handle heavy maintenance, component repair, overhaul, structural inspection and testing of the C-130 J fleet.

— The facility will support structural restoration, avionics upgrades, and training for Indian engineers and maintainers.

— It will also bring in fresh opportunities for Indian suppliers across the C-130 supply chain.