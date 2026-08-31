Tata's Agratas details role of Chinese-owned firm in battery play for first time

BENGALURU: Tata Group’s battery venture Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd has detailed the role of a Chinese company in its cell-manufacturing plans for the first time, disclosing a technology-absorption agreement with its partner, which it says has expertise in the two main types of lithium-ion batteries.
Agratas said it has an intellectual property (IP) agreement with China’s Envision Group-owned battery maker AESC Apollo Holding Ltd, which makes both NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) and LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries.