Tata AIA Life Insurance declares highest-ever bonus of ₹1,183 crore for FY23, over 7.49 policyholders eligible2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Tata AIA Life Insurance has announced a bonus of INR1,183cr ($159m) for participating policyholders for FY23, up 37% from the previous year. Tata AIA's PAR products offer life insurance covers, income, as well as lump-sum benefits in the form of bonuses.
One of India's leading life insurers, Tata AIA Life Insurance on Wednesday declared a bonus of ₹1,183 crore for participating (PAR) policyholders for the financial year FY23. This would be the highest-ever bonus announcement by Tata AIA. Compared to the previous fiscal, this bonus issue is up by 37%.
