One of India's leading life insurers, Tata AIA Life Insurance on Wednesday declared a bonus of ₹1,183 crore for participating (PAR) policyholders for the financial year FY23. This would be the highest-ever bonus announcement by Tata AIA. Compared to the previous fiscal, this bonus issue is up by 37%.

According to the statement, a total of 7,49,229 Participating Policies are eligible for the bonus in FY23.

Samit Upadhyay, President and Chief Financial Officer, of Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “At Tata AIA, we are driven by our core value of Consumer Obsession. Our endeavor is to partner our consumers in their financial well-being and this bonus announcement is a demonstration of our commitment to our policyholders in this regard. We will continue to work hard to ensure that Tata AIA's consumers are financially secure and rewarded for their loyalty."

Tata AIA's PAR products offer life insurance covers, income, as well as lump-sum benefits in the form of bonuses.

Tata AIA said that investing in these solutions offers consumers the opportunity to grow their investments without taking on the risks associated with market-linked products. Cash bonuses provide liquidity and help consumers generate wealth through a terminal bonus component in addition to a life cover throughout the term of the policy.

The company has been paying bonuses to its eligible policyholders over the years, and the FY23 bonus was 37% higher than the ₹861 crore bonus announced in FY22.

Tata AIA has built a well-defined research process and takes a long-term view to ensure continuous value for its consumers. The total Assets Under Management (AUM) as of 31st March 2023 was ₹71,006 crore.

For the same period, 99.10% of the rated AUM of Tata AIA Life were rated either 4-star or 5-star on a 5-year basis, according to the international rating agency Morningstar. Out of the 11 funds available for new business, 7 were rated 5-star, and 4 were rated 4-star on a 5-year basis.