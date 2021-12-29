Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA Life), one of the leading life insurers in the country, has registered an individual weighted new business premium (IWNBP) income of Rs. 1,593 crore in first half of FY22, a 24.5% jump from a year ago. In Q2 FY22, IWNBP growth was at 39% to Rs. 1,027 crore against ₹741 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The company continues to maintain its focus and pre-eminence as a life insurance protection provider, according to a press release. For September 2021, it registered the highest retail sum assured among private life insurers in the country. Total premium income increased 23% to Rs. 5,255 crore in the first half of the current fiscal as against Rs. 4,269 crore in H1 FY21. For the same period, the total renewal premium income grew by 27% to Rs. 3,375 crore from Rs. 2,653 crore. Total assets under management (AUM) grew by 38% in H1 FY22, increasing to Rs. 51,704 crore from Rs. 37,409 crore in H1 FY21.

The company has been delivering industry-leading fund performance in recent years. As of 31 March 2021, 99.93% of Tata AIA Life’s assets under management have been rated 4-star or 5-star on a 5-year rating. 82% of these assets were rated 5-star over the same period by Morningstar.

Naveen Tahilyani, MD and CEO, Tata AIA Life, said, “As we look ahead, we will be introducing more innovative solutions that address the various life, wealth and health-related needs of our customers."

Tata AIA Life continues to deliver very healthy performance on all critical consumer parameters. The 13th-month persistency remained at 88.50% compared to 87.10% in the same period last fiscal despite the adverse impact of the pandemic. In FY21, it registered an individual death claims settlement ratio of 98.02%.

The company has created a healthy mix of proprietary channels and a partnership-led distribution network. Its partners include leading domestic and multinational banks that provide access to 12,000 branches across the country and more than 100 million retail customers. As of September 2021, Tata AIA Life has over 50,000 in-force agents who have taken up life insurance distribution as a full-time career, as per the press release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.