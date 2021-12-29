Tata AIA Life Insurance registers 39% YoY growth in Q2 FY22

The company continues to maintain its focus and pre-eminence as a life insurance protection provider, according to a press release. For September 2021, it registered the highest retail sum assured among private life insurers in the country. Total premium income increased 23% to Rs. 5,255 crore in the first half of the current fiscal as against Rs. 4,269 crore in H1 FY21. For the same period, the total renewal premium income grew by 27% to Rs. 3,375 crore from Rs. 2,653 crore. Total assets under management (AUM) grew by 38% in H1 FY22, increasing to Rs. 51,704 crore from Rs. 37,409 crore in H1 FY21.