Tata AIA Life to support AIA in 'One Billion Movement' campaign

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, a government export promotion agency for the distribution of and sale of Indian products internationally, in India, the overall market size of the insurance sector was expected to be around $280 billion in 2020. The life insurance industry is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2023 and the country's insurance penetration was pegged at about 4.2% in FY21, with life insurance penetration at 3.2% and non-life insurance penetration at 1.0%. In terms of insurance density, the country's overall density stood at $78 in FY21.

