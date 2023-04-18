Tata appoints Randhir Thakur as CEO and MD of TEPL

Tata appoints Randhir Thakur as CEO and MD of TEPL2 min read . 08:30 PM IST
- Thakur, a veteran in the manufacturing space, was serving as the president of Intel Foundry Services before taking charge at the helm of TEPL
MUMBAI :Tata Group, on Tuesday appointed Dr. Randhir Thakur, as the CEO and managing director of
Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL), as the group has drawn a strategy to strengthen its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in an attempt to gain an edge over rivals in the country's thriving precision machining business.
Till recently, Thakur was associated with global electronic chip and circuits manufacturing giant Intel.
N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. (the holding company of Tata Group) said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Thakur as part of the Tata Group. The roadmap for Tata Electronics is exciting and Dr. Thakur’s in-depth knowledge and multi-functional experience will bode well for the company."
"I am confident that under his leadership, Tata Electronics will lead India to take its rightful position in the global semiconductor and precision manufacturing industry," added Chandrasekaran.
TEPL, a greenfield venture of the conglomerate, is essentially an electronic component manufacturing firm, with its primary manufacturing facility located in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, India.
Through TEPL, the salt-to-software conglomerate intends to gain a beachhead in the country's precision machining and assembly capabilities space.
“Thakur brings over 40 years of experience in the global manufacturing, research and development, and profitable P&L management," said Tata Group in a release on Tuesday.
"He has made significant contributions to the development of advanced semiconductor technologies. He has deep expertise in ecosystem leadership, process technology equipment, driving M&A and joint ventures, product development, while collaborating closely with ecosystem partners and customers", said the press release.
“I am excited to contribute to building Tata Electronics as an integral and trusted part of the global electronics industry enabling our customer’s success. For semiconductors as well as precision manufacturing, we intend to deliver innovation, quality, and cost advantage with speed and at scale." said Dr. Thakur.