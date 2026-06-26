Tata AutoComp expands EV and premium vehicle play via JVs, acquisitions

Tata AutoComp expects its series of acquisitions, joint ventures and overseas engineering centre expansions over the past year to deepen its presence in electric vehicle components and premium automotive interiors, said vice chairman Arvind Goel.
It is aligning closely with Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle businesses, including Jaguar Land Rover, and other carmakers, to capitalize on demand for EVs and premium software-driven vehicles in India and international markets, including Europe, Goel said in an interview with Mint.
“Electrification is expected to grow significantly as rising fuel costs accelerate the shift towards sustainable mobility. We recognized this opportunity early and were among the first entrants in the electrification space, supported by Tata Motors’ pioneering initiatives,” Goel said on the rationale for inking the new JVs.