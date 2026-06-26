Tata AutoComp expands EV and premium vehicle play via JVs, acquisitions

NEW DELHI : Tata AutoComp expects its series of acquisitions, joint ventures and overseas engineering centre expansions over the past year to deepen its presence in electric vehicle components and premium automotive interiors, said vice chairman Arvind Goel.
NEW DELHI : Tata AutoComp expects its series of acquisitions, joint ventures and overseas engineering centre expansions over the past year to deepen its presence in electric vehicle components and premium automotive interiors, said vice chairman Arvind Goel.
It is aligning closely with Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle businesses, including Jaguar Land Rover, and other carmakers, to capitalize on demand for EVs and premium software-driven vehicles in India and international markets, including Europe, Goel said in an interview with Mint.
It is aligning closely with Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle businesses, including Jaguar Land Rover, and other carmakers, to capitalize on demand for EVs and premium software-driven vehicles in India and international markets, including Europe, Goel said in an interview with Mint.
“Electrification is expected to grow significantly as rising fuel costs accelerate the shift towards sustainable mobility. We recognized this opportunity early and were among the first entrants in the electrification space, supported by Tata Motors’ pioneering initiatives,” Goel said on the rationale for inking the new JVs.
The Tata group company inked JVs with South Korean Jahwa Electronics for EV thermal management systems in May 2026, German Bosch for e-axles and electric motor components in March, and Mexico’s Katcon Global for lightweight components known to be key for EVs in May 2025. It also acquired vehicle interior player IAC Slovakia in February 2026.
“The synergies within the Tata group helped us build capabilities ahead of the market, and as more original equipment makers embraced electrification, our early investments gave us a distinct first-mover advantage. This has enabled us to scale our electrification business rapidly,” Goel added.
Tata AutoComp is also expanding its engineering footprint through new technology centres in Germany and China, even as it looks to piggyback on the capabilities of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd and Tata Technologies Ltd to accelerate product development in newer vehicle technologies.
"The engineering expertise that comes with our acquired businesses further strengthens our capabilities. To expand our global engineering footprint, we established engineering centres in Gothenburg and China. While a significant portion of our back-end engineering is carried out in India, we also draw upon the broader engineering strengths of Tata group companies,” he said.
A manufacturer of auto components ranging from EV-only components to vehicle interiors, the privately held company was founded in 1995, and has more than 60 plants across India, North America, Latin America, Europe and China. It registered revenue of ₹13,095 crore in 2024-25, with one-third of it coming from Tata group companies. Its net profit stood at ₹735 crore.
New market
Rising safety standards and a shift towards more electronics-heavy vehicles are turning the country into a key growth market for global auto-component makers.
Mint reported on 4 May that companies such as Autoliv, Visteon Corporation and Mobileye Global Inc. have flagged India as a key growth driver in recent earnings, citing rising demand from local carmakers for advanced safety systems, cockpit electronics and driver-assistance technologies.
Tata Motors has emerged as one of the key customers for such companies, as it expands its EV line-up and adds features across its internal combustion engine (ICE) models, driving up electronics and safety content per vehicle. Moreover, its British unit, JLR, is also preparing to launch all-electric models, including the Range Rover electric, in European and North American markets.
Moreover, the Tata group's passenger and commercial vehicle businesses announced earlier this week a focus on EVs to investors. The PV business has already projected that nearly a third of its sales will come from EVs over the next five years.
Goel noted that the company is equally emphasizing presence on interiors as new vehicles are increasingly turning to a premium interior experience for customers.
"We continue to focus on component segments that remain relevant across both conventional and EVs. Interiors have been a major strategic focus, and today we are among the leading interior system suppliers in India,” Goel said.
“We have also expanded through greenfield operations in China and strategic acquisitions aligned with OEM requirements. As vehicles evolve towards electrification and software-defined architectures, interiors will remain critical,” he added.
Rising interest
Experts say supplier acquisitions and collaborations will increase as vehicles become more sophisticated.
“A modern vehicle can already carry up to 100 million lines of code, which shows why the supplier opportunity is shifting from mechanical components to software, middleware, sensors, electronic control units (ECUs) and validation capabilities," said Harshvardhan Sharma, group head of automotive technology and innovation at Nomura Research Institute Consulting and Solutions India.
Experts also say the growing collaboration between global suppliers and Indian companies such as Tata AutoComp reflects a broader strategy to tap the country's engineering talent and capabilities.
“The India opportunity for global suppliers will therefore be in combining global technology with India-specific cost engineering, local validation and software integration,” Sharma said.