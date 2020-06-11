MUMBAI: Tier-one supplier Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company Tellus Power Green to set up AC and DC fast charging network in India, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Tata AutoComp and Tellus will set up charging stations for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger, and commercial vehicles in India.

"Tata AutoComp and Tellus will now provide various sizes of AC chargers from 3 kW to 11kW for home and residential complexes as well as DC Fast Chargers from 20kW to 300kW to meet the needs to charge various types of vehicles in public places such as office and commercial parking lots, convenience public charging stations within cities as well as highways, dedicated depots for commercial vehicles etc. to name a few," said Arvind Goel, managing director, Tata Autocomp Systems.

Tata AutoComp has forged a number of ties over the past few years developing and localising new product technologies around EVs, passenger safety, among others.

Goel said as part of the Tata Group initiative, the company has been planning a significant play in providing systems and components to develop EV ecosystem in India. The company supplies motors, controllers, integrated drivetrain, battery packs, thermal management system, among others for EVs locally.

"Tata AutoComp has already established joint ventures for providing electric drivelines as well as (lithium ion) battery packs for passenger cars, commercial vehicles as well as fast developing (electric) two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India," said Goel.

With the arrangement, the two companies are looking at incentives under the phase 2 of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles, or the Fame 2 scheme, which has an outlay of ₹10,000 crore to boost the adoption of electric mobility in India.

The Narendra Modi government-backed Fame 2 scheme, which was introduced last year, had allotted incentives up to ₹1,000 crore for setting up EV charging stations with participation from public sector units and private companies.

