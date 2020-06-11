Tata AutoComp partners Tellus Power Green on EV infrastructure

"Tata AutoComp and Tellus will now provide various sizes of AC chargers from 3 kW to 11kW for home and residential complexes as well as DC Fast Chargers from 20kW to 300kW to meet the needs to charge various types of vehicles in public places such as office and commercial parking lots, convenience public charging stations within cities as well as highways, dedicated depots for commercial vehicles etc. to name a few," said Arvind Goel, managing director, Tata Autocomp Systems.